One person was killed in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle at Trasi village, under the Gangolli police station limits. The police have identified the deceased as Rajesh Poojary (26), a photographer.

According to the Gangolli police, Poojary was riding his motorcycle from Trasi to Kundapur. The truck, that was heading to a garage at Trasi. The driver made a sudden right, resulting in the accident. A severely injured Poojary died on the way to a hospital in Kundapur.

A case had been registered and investigations are on.