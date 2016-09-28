A person died and another was injured when a canter truck hit the two-wheeler they were riding on near Machagondanahalli in Arakalgudu taluk on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Suresh (38) of Menagonahalli in Holenarasipur taluk. He was returning to his village after visiting Dodda Magge village in Arakalgudu taluk with his friend Vishwanth when the incident happened. Both were rushed to a hospital in Arakalgudu, where Suresh succumbed.

Vishwnath has filed a complaint with Arakalgudu Police. The police have seized the truck.