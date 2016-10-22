A person died and a woman suffered injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a car near Nagenahalli-Ganjalagatta Gate on Channarayapatna-Tiptur road around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Gopalaiah (56) of Ramanagar Extension in Tumkur town. He was riding on his two-wheeler with his relative Gowramma when a car from the opposite direction hit his vehicle. He suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Tiptur, where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Tumkur. On the way to Tumkur he died. Gowramma is being treated in Tumkur.

Ramesh, a relative of the dead, has filed a complaint with Nuggehalli police.