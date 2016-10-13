A woman died and two others, including a two-year-old baby, were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a KSRTC bus near Hodedakatte village in Arakalgudu taluk on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Parvathy (50), native of Konanuru village in Arakalgudu taluk.

She was travelling with her grandson and a driver. The KSRTC bus, heading to Madikeri from Bengaluru, ran into an agriculture field after hitting the car. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Hassan.