Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the State was facing a difficult situation while trying to accord priority to drinking water needs, with 48 percent deficiency in the storage levels of four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin this year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills here, the Chief Minister said the National Water Policy suggests giving top priority to drinking water.

He said Tamil Nadu has not sought water for drinking, but for cultivating Samba crop, but Karnataka wants water for drinking. While there is a prediction of normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu from October 15 till December, the South-West Monsoon in Karnataka is almost over, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the catchment areas of the four dams in Cauvery basin got insufficient rains this year. While Wayanad (the catchment for Kabini dam) got 59 per cent deficient rain, rainfall in Kodagu (the catchment for Krishnaraja Sagar dam) was also scarce.

The Chief Minister said 257 tmcft combined storage was anticipated in all four dams this year, but they got only 129 tmcft, a shortfall of about 48 percent. Because of this situation, crops could be sown only in four lakh acres though the cultivable area in the basin was around 18 lakh acres. The State had also asked its farmers not to go for water-intensive crops due to the situation, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told the audience that he had sought divine intervention to solve the crisis, praying to goddess Chamundeshwari for “justice” to the State.

He said Karnataka complied with the Supreme Court directives issued on September 5 and 12 and discharged 14 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu. But, its order on September 27 could not be implemented since the water available was sufficient only for drinking, he stated.

He referred to the resolution passed by the Assembly “not to spare water in the present scenario.” While there is a court order, a government has an obligation of representing the aspiration of its people. This has led to a crisis, he explained.

