The Tungabhadra Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC), at its emergency meeting in Bengaluru on Friday, with Labour Minister Santosh Lad in the chair, decided to adopt an ‘off and on’ system to manage the available water in the dam to protect the standing crops in the command areas spread over Ballari, Koppal and Raichur districts.

The decision was necessitated owing to low storage in the Tungabhadra dam this year due to insufficient rainfall.

As per the decision, all the canals on the right bank and left bank of the reservoir would be closed for a period of 10 days at three intervals from Saturday.

For high-level and low-level canals on the right bank of the reservoir, catering to needs of Ballari district, the canals will be closed from September 17 to 26, from October 12 to 21 and from November 6 to 15.

The canals will be opened for 15 days from September 27 to October11; October 22 to November 5 and again for five days from November 16 to 21.

For the left bank main canal to irrigate in Koppal and Raichur districts, the closure period is for 10 days, from September 17 to 26; October 17 to 26.

It will be opened twice for 20 days from September 27 to October 16 and from October 27 to November 15.