Old buildings, especially heritage ones, on the Raja Marga here are likely to be out of bounds for spectators watching the Jamboo Savari on October 11. After the collapse of a portion of Devaraja Market here recently, authorities have resolved not to take any chances on safety as thousands of people climb these buildings to get a glimpse of the grand procession.

A formal order banning assembly of people on old and heritage buildings will be issued by the city police on Friday. Disclosing this to The Hindu on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who is the Dasara Special Officer, said spectators will be barred from climbing such structures (the list of buildings will be announced) as a precautionary measure especially in the light of the Devaraja Market incident. Earlier, spectators even climbed atop the Devaraja Market to watch the proceedings.

The city police and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will coordinate and come to a conclusion on the buildings that need to be made out of bounds. “The list of buildings will be finalised and an order in this regard will be issued on Friday,” Mr. Randeep said.

The order applies to both public and private properties, and buildings are being identified based on their age, present condition and strength, he added.

The buildings around K.R. Circle, buildings on Sayyaji Rao Road (which has many heritage buildings as it is part of the Raja Patha) and a few others along the route may find a place in the list to be announced. “The police will enforce the rule once the order comes into effect,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Speaking to The Hindu , MCC Commissioner J. Jagadish said the corporation has no authority to enforce a ban on people climbing old buildings – public and private – and any such order has to come from the DC or the police. “But, we have already told the owners of the buildings to exercise caution and restrict crowds as a precautionary measure on the day of Jamboo Savari,” he said.