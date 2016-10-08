Ola offers free tonga ride from its app in Mysuru

Online cab aggregator Ola on Saturday sought to join the heritage bandwagon by offering free tonga rides to tourists visiting Mysuru during the Dasara festival.

However, the offer was restricted to a four-hour duration between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tongas are horse-drawn carriages, which are normally stationed near the Mysuru Palace.

“People in the city will be able to book a tonga ride around Mysuru Palace directly through their Ola app, just the way they book a cab or an auto. A special ‘Tonga’ category will be visible on the Ola app between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, 8th October”, said a statement from Ola.

Ola said it was bringing some “old-world charm” to Dasara festivities. Tourists can book a ride through their smartphones and enjoy a free 20-minute ride around the Mysuru Palace.

Ola’s free tonga rides comes in the backdrop of its competitor Uber offering one free ride to shoppers in Mysuru to their favourite shopping destination as part of the ongoing Mysuru shopping festival by using promo code “MYSORESHOPPING FESTIVAL”.