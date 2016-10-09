Online cab aggregator Ola joined the heritage bandwagon in Mysuru by offering free tonga rides to tourists visiting the city for the Dasara festival.

The cab aggregator introduced a special “tonga” category in its app for the initiative. “Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, hundreds of tourists visiting the Mysuru palace tried out the tonga rides offered by 20 to 25 tongas,” a spokesperson from Ola told The Hindu.

Tongas are horse-drawn carriages. They are usually stationed near the Mysuru palace. The tonga ride, however, was restricted to a duration of just four hours on Saturday with the spokesperson ruling out the possibility of the cab aggregator extending the offer. The tourists were able to book a tonga ride around Mysuru palace directly through their Ola app, just the way they book a cab or an autorickshaw.

By enabling free tonga rides from its app in Mysuru, Ola said it wished to bring some “old-world charm” to Dasara festivities. The tourists, who booked a ride through their smartphones, went around the Mysuru palace in a tonga for about 20 minutes.

The company's executives were helping out the customers, who had booked a ride on the app. Ola’s free tonga rides comes in the backdrop of its competitor Uber offering one free ride to shoppers in Mysuru to their favourite shopping destination as part of the ongoing Mysuru shopping festival.