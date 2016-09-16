Members of the Tamil Sanghatanegala Okkoota staged a protest recently to express their solidarity with the farmers of Cauvery river basin in Karnataka.

Addressing the meet, Rajashekharappa of Tamil Tayi Sangham demanded that the State government stop the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Owing to scanty rain, water level in reservoirs across the Cauvery and its tributaries in Karnataka was low this year. In the coming days, there will be acute scarcity for agricultural and drinking water.