MP says banks not co-operating in taking up Centrally-sponsored schemes

It has come to the notice of the authorities concerned that some banks in Chitradurga district are not co-operating in implementing schemes sponsored by the Union government, including self-employment and education programmes, so the officers concerned have been instructed to submit a detailed report on such banks and their authorities so that it can be sent to the Union Minister of Finance for further action, MP B.N. Chandrappa has said.

Speaking at a review meeting of Centrally-sponsored schemes at the zilla panchayat meeting hall here on Friday, he said that under some government schemes, the list of beneficiaries sent by the authorities concerned is enough to release subsidy and loan amount, but some banks are demanding additional securities such as guarantee from a government employee, property documents and guarantee from other account holders in the bank, and the very purpose of launching these schemes has been affected.

“The banks should understand the fact that in a democratic set-up, everyone is equal and they should respect the laws meant for the poor and the downtrodden. The report on banks that have refused financial assistance to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also be sent to the National Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission,” he added.

Shortly, a meeting of all banks in the district would be convened to review their progress in implementing Centrally-sponsored schemes, and then a final decision would be taken, he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Nitesh Patil told the meeting that 1.18 lakh farmers have been provided crop loans through Kisan Credit Cards and of these, 15,000 farmers have secured subsidy within a year by repaying loan and taking fresh loans.

“August 31 is the deadline for getting insurance facility under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Scheme,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah instructed the banks in the district that they should strictly adhere to the norms while implementing schemes of the Union government.

Chitradurga Zilla Panchayat president Soubhagya Basasvarajan was present.