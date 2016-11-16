Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari has instructed officials to provide all necessary information to the High Court of Karnataka which is looking into a reported case of a woman being delivered of a baby on the street in Aurad. The court is considering the matter seriously. Any delay in submitting documents can be viewed very seriously, the Deputy Commissioner said at a district vigilance committee meeting here on Tuesday. M.A. Jabbar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said that an inquiry concluded that the delivery had not happened on the road.
Updated: November 16, 2016 05:37 IST
Officials told to submit details about delivery on road to HC
