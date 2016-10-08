Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare Department C.S. Shivalli and Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram were irked over erroneous figures in reports regarding grant in funds and progress in various schemes and development works for the welfare of the SCs/STs communities.

At a review meeting that he presided over here on Friday, he was shocked to find self-contradicting reports of the Karnataka Slum Development Board.

While the board official claimed “zero” achievement on implementation of certain works in slums in the district for 2016-17, the report on the same topic indicated 100 per cent achievement. However, the official maintained that he had submitted the report to the Social Welfare Department wherein in he had indicated zero achievement and that the column was to be updated only after all the works taken were completed.

Mr. Jayaram attributed the error to the typical type-writing mistake.

Similar instances came to the notice and Mr. Shivalli and Mr. Jayaram attributed them to the inability of skills of making proper presentation by the concerned officials.

Mr. Shivalli took the special officer in-charge of SC/ST Cell at Visvesvaraya Technological University to task for not knowing about the programmes being implemented by the VTU and about the fate of the 24.10 per cent of funds meant for SC/ST students of the university.

However, the VTU official said there was no information about the SC/ST welfare programme as the university never got government grants so far.

Mr. Jayaram advised the District Social Welfare Department to arrange training for the VTU official on the programmes meant for the SC/ST students’ welfare.

The instances of works pending for implementation for release of funds by the State government also came to light, which affected allegedly “zero” progress during the first six months of the current financial year.