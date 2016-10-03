The Dasara Gold Cards will be on sale at four government offices, including the office of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in Bengaluru. So far, about 150 of the 1,000 cards available have been sold.

A press release said Gold Cards, priced at Rs. 7,500, will be available at the office of KSTDC, Badami House, Bengaluru. They are also available in Mysuru at the DC’s office, the office of the Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, and the office of the Deputy Director of Palace Board.

“We have distributed 200 to 250 cards to each of the four offices. We hope to sell more cards in the coming days as the momentum of the festivities pick up,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh.

Though it was announced last week that the Gold Cards would also be sold online, Mr. Venkatesh said the cards are not yet up for sale online. “We will wait for one or two days before taking a decision on whether to make them available online,” he said.

The district administration has put up the Gold Cards for sale online during the last few years.

The Gold Card allows entry and special seating arrangements for two adults and one child below the age of six at all Dasara festival venues.