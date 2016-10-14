Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil has said that the State government is committed in filling up the tanks coming under Mulawad, Chimmalagi and Tubachi-Babaleshwar projects by the next monsoon season. Chairing a review meeting of various ongoing irrigation projections at his home office here on Thursday, Mr. Patil, who is also the district in-charge Minister, directed the officials concerned not to show any laxity in completing the works within the deadline.

Mr. Patil also directed the officials concerned to call for tenders to connect the canals to the tanks through distributaries. While collecting the information of the tank filling projects of Anachi, Sankh and Bhunyar, he said that the projects will be completed within the next 10 months.

“These are ambitious projects which will provide a great amount of irrigation and water facility to this parched region. The government intends to complete all these projects during its tenure ... the officials concerned must take the works seriously without giving any lame excuses or unnecessary delay,” Mr. Patil said.

Referring to the Pirapur-Budihal project, he said that the tender will be called within a month. The estimate plan of Chadachan lift irrigation project will be prepared within a fortnight and tender will be called within two months, he added.

Mr. Patil, who was away from the district for almost a month as he was busy shuttling between Bengaluru and New Delhi in connection with the Cauvery dispute, held a marathon meeting with officials. During the meeting, he discussed the status of roads, sanitation, underground drainage, among others.

