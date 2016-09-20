Annirudh Sravan, Chief Executive Officer of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat, took officials of the Education Department to task on Monday for their alleged failure to implement schemes and for not spending the funds allocated for the construction of school buildings and providing basic amenities.

Chairing the monthly Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here, he asked officials of the Department of Public Instruction to seek a detailed report from school development and monitoring committees on the funds spent for the development of schools. He asked them to construct toilets and compounds in schools and provide water connection to them.

The government allocated Rs.181.6 crore for the Department of Public Instruction and released Rs.162.59 for different programmes including Akshara Dasoha, free education for people with disabilities, and for disbursing scholarships and grants for private schools across the district. But, the officials failed to implement the schemes effectively and spent only Rs. 59.61 crore. Mr. Sravan directed the authorities to appoint an official from Education Department to check the delay in the completion of works.

Following complaints that toor dal was not being supplied to schools in Aland taluk for the last two months, Mr. Sravan instructed officials to check the foodgrains stocks supplied to schools.

To do away with the shortage of teachers in government schools, Mr. Sravan instructed officials to cancel the deputation of teachers from other departments and ask them to report back to schools. Deputation could be considered only in exceptional cases, he said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been asked to ensure the availability of medicines in primary health centres (PHC). Funds allocated under the Janani Suraksha Yojane and Arogya Raksha scheme could be utilised to overcome the shortage of drugs in gynaecology and paediatrics departments in district government general hospital. Around 100 posts, including 75 of specialists, were vacant against the sanctioned posts of 280 in taluk hospitals and PHCs in the district. The department has been directed to fill the vacancies by appointing AYUSH doctors at PHCs wherever MBBS doctors are not available. Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji and vice-president Shoba Sirasagi expressed displeasure over the sub-standard quality of roads and bridges constructed under different programmes in the district.