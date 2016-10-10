‘We will not spare those responsible for the delay in work’

Minister in charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni has blamed the officials of the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System and contractors for delay in completing the work.

Addressing a gathering after performing Bhoomi Puja for a railway overbridge on Gadag Road here on Sunday, Mr. Kulkarni said that the BRTS works here were going on at a slow pace. Common people are suffering due to the delay. “The onus is on us to ensure that the works pick up speed. Stringent action should be taken against the officials concerned and contractors for this. Hence, a meeting of leaders of all parties will be convened after Vijayadasami,” he said.

When it comes to development works, leaders of all parties should work together. The officials should be asked why work is going on at a slow pace. In the past too, various reviews had been taken up but they have not been effective. “This time, we are not going to spare those responsible for the delay in the project. The people are cursing us and we are fed up with complaints,” he said.

Mr. Kulkarni praised the Union government, especially the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, for contributing a lot for the betterment of roads in Hubballi and Dharwad. The State government has also contributed 50 per cent of the amount to be spent on the railway overbridge, he said.

Mr. Kulkarni, with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar, and MP Pralhad Joshi, performed the Bhoomi Puja for the railway overbridge on Gadag Road. The railway overbridge will be of 12 metres wide. An alternative road has been constructed to facilitate traffic.

MP Prahlad Joshi said that the bridge has been a long-pending demand of the people of the twin cities. The Railways had announced it in the 2008-09 Budget and since then, it has been pending for one reason or the other. “It is a Rs. 19-crore project and it will be completed in one year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will contribute half of the estimated amount and the State would give the balance amount,” he said.

