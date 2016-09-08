Issues related to drinking water and education dominated the general body meeting of the Yadgir Taluk Panchayat here on Wednesday.

Members alleged that officials were negligent in implementing new projects and completing ongoing projects.

Maqbool Patel, member, alleged that the officials released Rs. 3.5 lakh as grants without drilling borewells in Belageara, Ashanal and Mundaragi villages and urged Bashu Rathod, taluk panchayat president, to take steps to file a criminal cases against them.

When other members joined with him, Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Division, Gopal Reddy, denied the allegations and promised action if misuse of grants was found. Mr. Reddy said that he would visit the spot to ascertain facts.

Nod for several projects

Senior officials of the Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Division said that several projects had been sanctioned under the multi-village drinking water scheme.

A sum of Rs. 2.25 crore had been released for Chaleri, Azalapur, and Baddepalli villages and Rs. 8.6 crore for Talak, Achola, Wadnalli, Venkatesh Nagar, Hedagimadra, Thanagundi, Kanchagarhalli and Vishwaspur.

Prabhu Kannan, Block Education Officer, said that the department planned to fill 303 posts of teacgers by appointing guest teachers by September-end.