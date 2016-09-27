Secretary of the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Gangaram Baderia has expressed his displeasure over the relief operations taken up by the officials in the flood-affected villages of the district and has said “more could have been done to provide relief to the people ....”

During his tour of the flood-affected Tengli village in Sedam taluk on the banks of Bennethora river on Monday, Mr. Baderia noted that the Panchayat Development Officer of the village was absent and even the Executive Officer of the Sedam Taluk Panchayat was not present in the village to oversee the relief operations.

Tengli village was cut from the rest of the district owing to the flooding of Bennethora river for the last four days.

A furious looking Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh pulled up Assistant Commissioner of the Sub Division Bhimashankar Teggalli for not ensuring the presence of the officials of the GP and TP to supervise the relief operations.

Villagers complained that they were not being supplied drinking water and were forced to draw water directly from the river and borewells for consumption.

Mr. Ghosh directed the Assistant Commissioner to supply potable drinking water through tankers for at least 10 days to the village till the situation improves and all the water sources are tested for its quality and potability.

Mr. Baderia, who went around the village, noted that a foul smell was emanating from the flooded localities.

He asked the officials to take up cleaning operations on war footing and initiate precautionary measures to prevent outbreak of diseases. “You should not leave the cleaning work to the affected people ... it is your duty to take up this operation and the officials should be present in the affected areas 24X7 and supervise the relief operation,” he said.

Mr. Baderia also directed the officials to station a doctor and a team of paramedical staff with required quantum of medicines in the village to provide treatment to the affected people. Later, he visited Kansur village and Bennethora Dam site at Harsur village before leaving for Bidar.