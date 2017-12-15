Of women and freedoms

more-in

Belagavi police have traced in Mumbai two women who had fled their homes seeking independence from their families.

Priyanka Siddappa Sayannanavar (24) and Radhika Vithal Sayannanavar (21) fled their house in Balekundri village in Belagavi taluk one week ago. Their family members had registered a case in the Marihal police station.

The women’s family members had also gathered a crowd and staged a protest in front of the police station, seeking early detection of the missing members. The family members suspected that the two women had affairs with youths from other communities and had eloped with them.

However, investigation revealed a different story. The two sisters-in-law had run away as they wanted independence. They had maintained a diary and wrote in it of their desire to study further and seek jobs. “Our family members did not allow such freedoms. Hence, we ran away,” they told presspersons in Belagavi on Thursday. “We will return to our families now. But if they don’t treat us well, we will run away again,” they said. They denied that they were having extra marital affairs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar said that it was a difficult case. They were not using mobile phones. “We had to study their diary and trace them based on the clues they had left,” she said. One day, the women called their families to say they were safe, using someone else’s phone. A team traced that number and went to Mumbai to find them. Inquiries in the railway station gave some clues, Ms. Latkar said. The investigators met the women who had started working in a private company in Mumbai two days ago. They brought them back to Belagavi on Thursday morning.

Ms. Latkar congratulated a team led by Circle Inspector of Police Jyotirling Honakatti that traced the women.