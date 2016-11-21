Mohammad Jaffer from Chitta village has supplied papaya and other fruits to vendors in Bidar over the last week.

At Rs. 16,000 per trader, he should have got Rs. 2.2 lakh. But he has not got a single rupee.

Instead, he had to sell 14 push carts full of goods to the traders on credit. The worrying thing is that he has to sell the fruit or else it will get spoiled.

“But then, I cannot deny wages to my labourers. I am supposed to pay between Rs. 1,400 and Rs. 1,800 to labourers every day. My wife or children have to go to the bank every day. This has caused me great inconvenience,” says Mr. Jaffer.

He also has difficulty filling fuel to the mini-tractor and the goods auto that he hires to transport fruits as the petrol station employees demand that he fill fuel worth Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000.

“Why should I fill the tank of the auto that belongs to someone else? What is the guarantee that he will work for me tomorrow? He may take fuel from me and work for someone else,” he said.

For S. Sangashetty, a farmer from Bhalki, the demonetisation is a daily harassment. “I have to repay my Rs. 1.2 lakh annual crop loan in mid-December. The only notes I have are those I got by selling red gram and soya six months ago. The commission agent to whom my family has been selling grain for decades says we need to wait for some time before we get our money in valid notes. The bank officials are non-committal about whether the last date for repayment will be extended,” he said. He added that he was forced to buy seeds or fertilisers on credit shedding interest.

Mr. Sangashetty doesn’t have enough valid currency to pay the labourers who come to sow his Rabi crop.

In case of some crops, he needs to pay the labourers in advance, as they come with their families and stay on the farm till the season is over.

“This seems almost impossible now. This will create an unfair competition among farmers and labourers will end up working only for the large farmers who either have savings or have connections in the banks to get new currency,” he said.

He added that some farmers in his village are postponing planned weddings, engagements or other big ceremonies.

His nephews Suresh and Ramratan, who used to lead ‘cane cutting gangs’ in the past, have gone to Bidar to work as construction labourers for a civil engineer.

“Even they are not getting full payment. Their master (labour supervisor) gives them some money for food every day. He has told them their accounts will be settled at the end of the month,” Amrut Lal said.

His neighbour Prabhu, said that the new Rs. 2,000 note has created problems of change as small shop owners are refusing to accept these notes.