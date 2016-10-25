As per the instructions of the headquarters of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), life certificate/non-remarriage certificate of all pensioners under the EPS Act, 1995, which are due in November should be obtained digitally through the Jeevan Praman System.

In a press release issued here, Subrata Kumar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Sub Regional Office, Udupi, urged all pensioners to approach their bank or the EPF Office along with their PPO Number, Aadhaar Card, bank pass book and mobile phone for necessary registration under the Jeevan Praman System.

All pensioners should submit their life certificate/non-remarriage certificate, which are due in November, digitally through the Jeevan Praman System, so as to enable the EPFO to disburse monthly pension without any break, otherwise payment of monthly pension from January, 2017, onwards will be stopped till such time.

All the pension disbursing banks had been requested to take steps to install the facility in their bank branches for obtaining life certificate/non-remarriage certificate digitally through the Jeevan Praman System.

For any queries, pensioners may call 0820-2531173.