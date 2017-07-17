NWKRTC to observe ‘Bus Day’ on July 20

Bus Day will be observed by NWKRTC on 20 th of every month in the six districts covered by the transport corporation. | Photo Credit: File Photo

more-in

In a bid to encourage people to use public transport, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has decided to observe ‘Bus Day’ every month starting from July 20.

Addressing the media here on Monday, chairman of NWKRTC Sadanand Danganavar said the theme for ‘Bus Day’ is “Use Public Transport, Reduce Global Warming.” It would be held on 20th of every month in the six districts covered by the transport corporation, he said.

Mr. Danganavar said that initially ‘Bus Day’ would be held in twin cities and would be extended to other places in the subsequent months.

“On July 20, all the employees and officers of NWKRTC in Hubballi-Dharwad will not use private vehicles to come to office, including myself and Managing Director of NWKRTC. Drivers of officials have been asked to come to the office by bus and they will not take out the cars for a day,” he said.

Apart from encouraging public transport, we will also take feedback from commuters and try to address them, , he said.

Already steps have been taken to create awareness on the initiative and religious heads of various faiths, leaders of various political parties had been invited to be part of the initiative.

On an average, 2 lakh commuters use city bus services in Hubballi-Dharwad and NWKRTC wants to double the number during Bus Day. On the launch day, 50 additional buses will be kept on standby to cater to additional demand.