daily grind:Twenty-five locations have been identified in Mysuru where footpath vendors, including fruit and vegetable sellers, will be provided space to carry out business.— FILE PHOTO

Almost a year after cracking down on roadside eateries and evicting vendors in many places, particularly the core areas of the city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is bracing itself to similarly relocate the hundreds of fruit and vegetable vendors operating in different parts of Mysuru.

The Town Vending Committee (TVC), comprising footpath vendors and MCC officials, however, has identified 25 locations where the vendors, including fruit and vegetable sellers, will be provided space to carry out their business.

At a recent TVC meeting, chaired by Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, it was decided that space would be provided for vendors at the hawking zones identified. Tenders to provide infrastructure at the zones will be invited soon.

Mr. Byrappa told The Hindu that the relocation move is being carried out under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said the vendors have been encroaching the footpaths in many parts of the city, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicle users. According to a 2010 survey, Mysuru had 6,000 vendors, including 1,200 roadside eateries. The footpath fruit and vegetable vendors, however, will not be relocated till alternative site is provided, he added.

ID cards to be provided

TVC, which was constituted by the civic body, has identified 25 locations in the city as per the norms of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, which seeks to address the concerns of footpath vendors, among others. Each vendor will be provided with an ID card before he or she is given permission to open a stall at the hawking zones.

The Mayor said the 25 locations identified for footpath vendors are different from the 25 street food vending zones identified after roadside eateries were shifted from the core areas. Fourteen locations, including areas around Mysuru palace, Town Hall, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road and D. Devaraj Urs Road, will be remain no-hawking zones, Mr. Bhyrappa said.

While each street food vending zone will have permanent infrastructure in place for around 25 eateries, the hawking zones will not. The vendors will have to transact their business during the day and wind up before night.

The 25 hawking zones include Aravindnagar Market, J.P. Nagar I Cross, Ambedkar Road, Vivekananda Circle at Ramakrishna Nagar, the vicinity of Kanaka Travels, Vani Vilas Water Works, P. and T. housing quarters near N.R. Mohalla, N.R. Mohalla police quarters, Devanur Road bus station, Thibbadevi Circle, MUDA vegetable market, Saraswathipuram swimming pool area, Yadavagiri, Manjunathapura Industrial Area, Gokulam 3rd Stage, Bogadi Road, the area near Ayush office, the vicinity of Lobo's bar and restaurant, CPC Polytechnic, Gupta Stores at Rajivnagar, Bannimantap Cool Corner, Abdul Rahman Road at N.R. Mohalla, Navjeevan Road, Lidkar Colony, Teresian College Circle, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Triveni Road, and Naidunagar bus stand.