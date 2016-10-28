Hassan Deputy Commissioner, who is also the veddistrict returning officer, has served notices on 40 Zilla Panchayat members and 115 Taluk Panchayat members for not filing returns on their assets and liabilities.

Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra served the notice on Thursday, asking the elected members to file the returns within seven days of receiving the notice.

Filing returns with the State Election Commission is mandatory for elected representatives as per the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 2016. The deadline was September 30. Till then, none of the 40 ZP members in Hassan had filed the returns. Among 153 TP members, only 38 had done so.

The DC cautioned that those fail to respond attract actions as per the Act. It states that such persons would lose membership.