Notice to probationary IAS officer for chewing gum during Naada Geethe

An IAS officer on probation has landed in trouble after she was found allegedly chewing gum at a public event while the Naada Geethe was playing.

Preeti Gehlot, the probationary IAS officer, was issued a notice by K.P. Mohan Raj, Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru district, on Friday, seeking an explanation about the incident during the Sadhana Samavesha programme at Sira on Thursday, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was present.

Video clips of Ms. Gehlot appearing to be chewing gum, as she was standing on the podium along with Mr. Siddaramaiah, district in-charge Minister T.B. Jayachandra, the Deputy Commissioner, MLAs and district-level officers, were repeatedly beamed on television channels on Friday.

“The Chief Secretary has ordered me to take the officer’s explanation and submit a report on the incident within seven days,” Mr. Mohan Raj told The Hindu, following which a notice was issued to the officer. Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha also confirmed this.

When asked for her response, Ms. Gehlot, a 2016 batch officer, declined to comment on the incident.