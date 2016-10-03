Cauvery crisis and uncertainty over tourist turnout said to be the reason

Efforts to rope in corporate sponsorship for this year’s Dasara celebrations have been a damp squib, given the simmering tension over the Cauvery waters dispute and the uncertainty over tourist turnout.

Though the Dasara Executive Committee had reached out to local industrialists and corporate bodies, their response has been muted so far. A committee official told The Hindu that only TVS Motors has chipped in with Rs. 8.5 lakh for the Raghu Dixit concert, to be held as part of Yuva Dasara.

A leading public sector bank has agreed to sponsor the gifts and mementoes to the visiting artistes and dignitaries. Also, the travel mart of Mysuru, which is organising the Mysore Shopping Festival, has agreed to look after the local travel arrangements of the visiting artistes.

“Apart from these initiatives, there has been no significant inflow or commitment by corporate bodies,” the official said.

This is a far cry from earlier editions of Mysuru Dasara when major concerts like the cultural programmes in front of Mysuru palace and other programmes were sponsored by reputed brands. This had often helped the organisers partially meet the remuneration due to the artistes. In addition to that, it also helped the government use its Dasara funds to improve civic amenities and fund smaller events during the festival.

Yuva Dasara is seen as a major platform for brand-building among the youth, with advertisements there assured to get the sponsors eyeballs at a pittance. For, Dasara in general and Yuva Dasara in particular had captured the imagination of the youth and the corporate bodies saw an opportunity that could not be allowed to go waste.

But this year, the simmering tension over the Cauvery issue has poured cold water on the efforts of the organisers to rope in corporate bodies.

During the 2005 Dasara festivities, the organisers spent Rs. 2 crore. Out of this, the government released Rs. 65 lakh, while the remaining amount came from the sale of Gold Cards, and from sponsorship and funding by corporates.

Sources in the executive committee said they were keen to get more sponsorships in order to reduce the government spending this time also. But though a couple of meetings were held, the response was lukewarm, they said.

