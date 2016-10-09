Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has said that nobody had the authority to snatch away the right to choice of food of the people especially of Dalits and oppressed classes.

Giving details of the ‘Chalo Udupi’ march organised on the lines of ‘Chalo Una’ movement, at a press conference here recently, Ms. Lankesh said that the march which will conclude at Udupi on October 9 was mainly intended at highlighting the continued acts of oppression on the dalits and oppressed classes.

Organised with the theme “Food is our choice, Land is our right”, the march, which was launched from Freedom Park in Bengaluru, has received support from diverse groups of oppressed people.

“Our protest is against attempts to snatch away of the right to choice of food and also to demand land for the landless people from the oppressed classes. Chalo Udupi is the first phase of the movement.

The second and third phases would be chalked out subsequently after introspection and deliberations,” Ms. Gauri said.

Replying to a query, she said “Our fight is against the Hindutva ideology . The acts of right-wing activists on the pretext of cow protection are anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit and anti-farmer.”