At the KSRTC suburban bus terminus on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, it’s almost impossible to get parking space for four-wheelers.

Most of the limited space available is taken up by either two-wheelers or goods vehicles that bring supplies to the shops and hotels at the bus stand.

As such, many vehicle owners park their vehicles on the side of a drain near the bus stand. But, this is a risky move as the city police have put up ‘no-parking’ boards there.

Also, as cars don’t come inside the stand, it is a difficult walk for senior citizen commuters. A portion of one stretch of road in front of the bus stand is occupied by bus shelter, leaving no space for vehicles to stop and drop the elderly in front of the bus terminus.