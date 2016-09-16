Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture A. Manju, who is also in-charge of Hassan district, has said residents of Hassan would not face a shortage of drinking water. “Sufficient water to meet the drinking water requirements is available. People of the district need not worry,” he told presspersons here on Thursday.

Hassan city would require only 0.15 tmcft of water in a year. It would not be a difficult task to provide water for Hassan and other places, dependent on the Hemavati reservoir, he said.

Regarding the outflow from the Hemavati reservoir, the Minister said that the outflow to the river has been reduced. “The Supreme Court’s order has been against the State. But, we have to obey it, as there was no other option. The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda also understood the situation well that is why he advised the CM to release water,” he said.

In the past also, he said, Chief Ministers had released water as per the court orders. The PM should intervene to resolve the issue. When his attention was drawn to the demand of compensation for farmers, Mr. Manju said he would convene a meeting of all MLAs of the district with the Chief Minister soon and discuss the issue of compensation.

“It is sad that the PM has not shown interest to resolve the matter. The Chief Minister sought time to meet him, but so far the PM has given time to meet. Whenever such situations came up in the past the then Prime Ministers intervened and held meetings with respective chief ministers. However, the present PM is not showing interest,” he commented.

Reacting to JD(S) leaders’ apprehension over drinking water crisis, the Minister said that they should introspect on what deteriorated the crisis. “When Channapatna tank was full, the groundwater was available in the city. Only after the tank was acquired for a bus stand, the groundwater table depleted,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s order has been against the State. But, we have to obey it, as there is no other option

A. Manju

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture