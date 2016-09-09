Mysuru is set to bear the full-impact of the State bandh called by various pro-Kannada and other outfits to protest the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

The city woke up to an eerie silence with public transport off the roads as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended operations anticipating trouble. As a result the normally busy city and suburban bus stand wore a deserted look with only a few policemen strolling around the area with hardly any passengers around but for a few individuals stranded.

Auto rickshaws too have opted to stay out of roads for the day with various Auto Owners and Drivers Association extending their support to the bandh. Though major business establishments usually open by 10 a.m., the petty shops, including street side vendors dealing with fast food, tea as also vegetable, fruit and flower vendors were nowhere to be seen.

The railway station which is otherwise a beehive of activity with inbound and outbound passengers was also deserted but for the presence of a few pre-paid vehicles which were parked though they were not operating in deference to the strike. With educational institutions, industries and banks to remain shut for the day, all commercial and economic activity is expected to come to a standstill as the bandh unfolds and lasts till evening. Theatres and hotels too have downed the shutters as an expression of solidarity to the farmers Security was beefed up across the city and mounted police was seen patrolling the key business areas including the K.R.Circle, Ashoka Road, Devaraja Urs Road etc.