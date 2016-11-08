Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ruled out any proposal to hand over the investigation into the death of RSS workers to Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State police was competent to handle the investigation relating to the cases. “Where is the need to hand over cases to NIA or CBI?” the CM asked, even as he cited the continuing probe into the murder of RSS worker Rudresh by the Bengaluru City police. Pointing out that the State government had handed over a couple of cases to the CBI for inquiry, he sought to know from the BJP how many cases its government had entrusted to the CBI when it was in power.