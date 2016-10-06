There will be no power supply in parts of Kalaburagi on Thursday between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., owing to maintenance work at 11 KV feeder substations at Adarsh Nagar, Jai Nagar and Government General Hospital by Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom).

Release issued

In a release issued here on Wednesday, the Gescom officials stated that localities including Shivaji Nagar, Abubakar Masjid, KHB Colony, Okkalagera, Bilalabad, Islamabad Colony, Qamar Colony, Mahalakshmi Layout and areas around KBN Engineering College and KCT Engineering College would face power cuts.

Areas where Government General Hospital, Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, MRMC Medical College and HKE’s Boy’s Hostel were located, apart from localities including Anand Nagar and Veeresh Nagar would also face a disruption in power supply on Thursday.