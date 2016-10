There will be no power supply in parts of Kalaburagi city on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., owing to maintenance work at 11 Kv feeder substations at Doordarshan Kendra, Nripatunga Colony, Jai Nagar and Government General Hospital.

In a release here on Monday, the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company said that Humnabad Cross, Noorani Mohalla, Hagaraga Cross, Rafeeq Chowk, Shivaji Nagar, Islamabad, Millat Nagar, Buland Parvez Colony, Qamar Colony, Oza Colony and Kotnoor Water Supply area would not have power. GDA Kotnoor, New Oza layout, Dhanshetty Nagar, Basaveshwar teaching and Government General Hospital, MRMC Medical College, HKE’s boy’s hostel, Anand Nagar and Veeresh Nagar would also also face power disruption.