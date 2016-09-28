Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait has said that the government has decided not to allow new private schools come up in next five years. He was speaking at the Teachers’ Day Programme held in Arkalgud on Tuesday.

The Minister, listing the initiatives he has taken since he assumed office, said that he had taken many such steps in order to strengthen the functioning of government schools. “We have focused on government schools and hope to increase the number of students in our schools,” he said.

With regard to the Right to Education Act, the Minister said it had helped more than one lakh poor students get admission in private schools in the last five years. However, there were complaints about rich people enjoying all the benefits.

“Earlier, there was no mechanism to check the income certificates furnished by those who sought seats in private schools under the RTE. From the next academic year onwards, we will ensure that only those who are eligible will enjoy this benefit,” he said.

