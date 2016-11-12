Rock On!! 2 (Hindi)

Director: Shujaat Saudagar

Starring: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kumud Mishra, Shahana Goswami

Forget good, there is hardly any music in most of Rock On!! 2 . Save the many flashbacks and needlessly protracted climax.

The songs instead of being well-knit in the narrative, seem to stand out jarringly. There is a wisp of a story, narrated in large chunks through that easy, lazy device — a run-of-the-mill voiceover.

It’s the tale of the members of the iconic rock group, Magik, going their separate ways: but of their friendship standing the test of time. Eight years on, Jo (Rampal) runs a club and is the judge of a reality show, KD (Kohli) is composing music for the ad world and Adi (Akhtar) is on a major guilt trip at a remote village in Meghalaya where he runs a school and a farmers’ cooperative. There is hint of grey in their hair, a pronounced tan and faint love handles to underline that they have aged, but not necessarily come of age.

Unknown to the band is young Jiah (Kapoor), the singer-daughter of the purist classical musician Pandit Vibhuti (Kumud Mishra), with whom Adi’s destiny is entwined in ways the audience can fathom from the minute she makes her entrance but the hero himself can’t. Like him, she is also trying to cope with demons from the past. The film is so predictable and packed with easy coincidences that it can’t have any surprises.

Various musical ideas jostle around, begging for exploration — the music market, the purist versus the experimental/fusion music debate, for instance. But the filmmaker prefers to skim the surface. One scene of emotional showdown is enough because there are better things to do, like peddling innumerable brands — from Amul to the State of Meghalaya.

The attempt to get Meghalaya on a mainstream film might appear laudatory but means little more than offering a picturesque ‘tea-estates-hills-lakes’ backdrop for the film. In fact, it reduces the localites to typically filmi, clichéd good and bad guys. The endless climax, portraying their misery, is cringingly bad. It is amply evident that the local actors share hardly any connect, communication or chemistry with the leads. Shillong’s much celebrated musical culture also hardly gets showcased save for in a token song Hoi Kiw/Chalo Chalo by Usha Uthup and the Summersalt Band.

The film would seem like a vehicle for Akhtar to make his presence felt but it’s Rampal, and more Kohli, who seem to walk away with the accolades. Kapoor is self-consciously submissive. Mishra’s Pandit remains half-baked, same with Shashank Arora’s Uday, reducing the fine young actor to a prop, one who wields the sarod like the guitar.

There is a hint of the old camaraderie in the interactions of the old band members but not enough to bring back the nostalgia of the original.

NAMRATA JOSHI