Longer lines:People wait outside the main branch of SBI in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Some banks open separate counters for exchange and deposit; to operate tomorrow for the convenience of the public

On Saturday, footfall in banks across Mysuru doubled on the third day with longer queues for exchanging and depositing the banned currencies.

Banks will also function on Sunday to clear the rush. Some banks had opened separate counters for exchanging and depositing the withdrawn Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and cashiers were assisted by staff members to complete the process faster.

Staff from the controlling offices of the banks had been deputed to coordinate with the local staff. Like on Friday, the queues outside branches of SBM and SBI were longer compared to other banks. However, many elderly citizens struggled to exchange or deposit the notes since it took long to reach the counter. They demanded separate counters.

Early start

People queued up outside the banks since morning to get ahead of the rest and rush to their workplaces. In some places, on the request of bank officials, police personnel were posted as a precautionary measure.

The police and bank officers controlled the flow of people inside the branches to evade avoidable congestion. Most banks ran out of cash owing to the demand.

Almost all banks dispensed Rs. 2,000 notes but they appeared to be in short supply. Most banks worked till 6 p.m. and a few till 8 p.m. to cater to the long queues.

Demand for fuel

With the time extended to accept banned notes in petrol bunks and other places specified by the RBI, the rush to buy fuel was unusually high at most places. Many from rural areas came to purchase fuels in big cans.

Most petrol bunks accepted the old notes but asked customers to wait to receive change owing to shortage of smaller denomination.