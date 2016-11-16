The queues appear to be more in rural areas with only one or two banks operating there

All roads in Mysuru are leading to banks as there appears to be no let up in the “rush for cash” with scenes of people standing in long queues for either depositing or exchanging the banned high-value notes becoming routine.

Though in some places the rush appeared little less on Tuesday when compared to the situation on Sunday and Monday, banks in the city centre and also in business hubs continue to be thronged by a large number of anxious people.

As the recalibration of ATMs is expected to take time, most cash dispensing machines remained non-functional. On the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, some banks increased the withdrawal cash limit in ATMs from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,500, bringing much needed relief for cash-starved residents. But, long queues in front of functioning ATMs were most common. ATMs are only dispensing Rs. 100 notes and the new Rs. 2,000 notes are being given only at the banks. People coming for deposits and exchange are patiently waiting in queues outside the banks. So far, the process has been smooth with the bank staff tolerantly attending to their work which has gone up substantially since demonetisation.

Thanks to demonetisation, the demand for photocopying of ID proof has gone up since it is mandatory to submit the proof of identity in banks for the exchange of the banned notes. In some rural areas, scenes of educated people filling up mandatory forms for illiterates and semi-literates for the exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were common. Rush appears to be more in rural parts with only one or two banks operating there. Most villages lack ATMs, adding to the rush in the village branches.

Meanwhile, the extension of deadline for accepting old notes in select services till November 24 has brought relief. Though rush at the fuel stations has come down, people were seen handing out the banned currency to the bunk attendants despite having the change to get the legal tender. Also, tax collection has been on the rise with the Mysuru City Corporation continuing to accept the banned notes for the payment towards the property tax and water bills.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has directed all its sub-divisions to accept the banned notes for electricity bill payments. The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. is accepting the banned notes towards the payment of telephone and mobile bills provided the customer submits an identity proof.

All these services admitted that payments have gone up since demonetisation, and majority payments have been through the banned currency.