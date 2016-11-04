The cess was proposed to mobilise resources for development works

The Shivamogga City Corporation has decided to drop the proposal to levy infrastructure cess on motor vehicles registered in its limits. With the objective to mobilise resources for development works and to ensure proper maintenance of the roads, the corporation had planned to levy Rs. 50 as infrastructure cess on two-wheelers, Rs. 100 for three-wheelers and Rs. 300 for cars registered in its limits.

At the general body meeting of the corporation here on Thursday, JD(S) and BJP members strongly opposed the move to levy the cess.

JD(S) member Nagaraj Kankari said that the officials were taking decisions in an unilateral manner on levying of new taxes and cess. A sum of Rs. 180 is being collected from each household annually as cess for maintenance of UGD system without providing information to the elected members. Instead of levying a new cess that will be a burden on the public, the administration should try to plug pilferage in mobilisation of revenue from existing sources, he said.

BJP member Ramesh said that after levying of infrastructure cess, it will become obligation of the corporation to ensure proper maintenance of arterial as well as connecting roads and to provide parking slot for the vehicles. The corporation is not prepared in this regard, he said.

In wake of strong opposition from the members, Mayor S.K. Mariyappa announced the decision to drop the plan to levy infrastructure cess on motor vehicles.

The members also expressed displeasure against declaring 12 wards as open-defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Mr. Kankari said that the work of construction of toilets under the scheme has remained incomplete in many parts of the city owing to the delay in payment of subsidy amount to the beneficiaries. The declaration can be made after the work of construction of the toilets is completed, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the previous meeting of the corporation was adjourned following allegation by BJP member Mohan Reddy against Commissioner M.V. Tusharamani that the later had demanded bribe to sanction permission for construction of a commercial complex at Gurupura. Replying to the allegation, Mr. Mariyappa said that he had studied the files related to sanctioning building permission in detail. The allegation leveled by Mr. Reddy is baseless as the procedure followed in sanctioning permission for construction of the building is consistent with the existing laws, he said.

Deputy Mayor Mangala Annappa was present.