Even as the district administration has decided not to declare holiday for schools and colleges, several private education institutions have decided not to function on Friday as several trade unions have called for a nation-wide strike.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said that they have decided to keep schools and colleges open on Friday. Security arrangements will be made for school vans bringing children to schools. Students who have difficulty in reaching schools and colleges in absence of private vehicles and buses can stay back at home, Mr. Jagadeesha said. “We cannot declare holidays for protests,” he added.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that heads of organisations that have given a call for the bandh, have given an undertaking for a bond of Rs. 10 lakh to carry out their protest in a peaceful manner. “If there is any breach of the undertaking, then they have to pay Rs. 10 lakh,” he said.