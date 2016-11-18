All banks worked on Thursday despite it being a State holiday owing to Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Following a government order, the banks worked to ease the cash crunch.

Till 9 p.m. on Wednesday, banks staff thought they will get a break on Thursday because of the holiday. But the late evening order cancelled the holiday for the banks, which were asked to function as usual. The staff were informed about the cancellation of holiday by their seniors and asked them to attend to their duties.

Perhaps, as there was an impression that banks may remain closed due to the holiday since there was no announcement on their working till Wednesday evening, the rush for cash seemed slightly eased up when compared to the rush noticed since November 10, with some people putting off their visit to banks for cash exchange or deposits.