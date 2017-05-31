No hike in engineering fees this year; clarity on medical fees awaited

Time to rejoice: Prathik S. Nayak, who topped the engineering stream in the CET 2017, with his classmates from Expert PU College Mangaluru, on Tuesday.

Engineering seat aspirants can heave a sigh of relief as there will be no increase in fees for the 2017–18 academic year. Medical seat aspirants, however, will have to wait and watch as there is still no clarity on the fee structure.

Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi said on Tuesday the State government would not hike the fees in government and private engineering colleges this year. Although private engineering college managements had sought a 10% hike in fees, the Higher Education Department rejected their demand, he said at a press conference after announcing the CET results.

For the 2016–17 academic year, the engineering fees in government colleges was ₹18,090 a year and ₹49,500 or ₹ 55,000 a year for government quota seats in private colleges. Similarly, the fee for COMEDK quota seats in private colleges was ₹1.7 lakh or ₹1.21 lakh. Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash R. Patil said they had still not finalised the fees for medical seats. “We have to work out the modalities before we sign a consensual agreement with the college managements,” he said. Last year, the fees for government medical seats was ₹16,700, while it was ₹77,500 for government-quota medical seats and ₹ 5.75 lakh for COMEDK seats.