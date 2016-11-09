As many as 38 fodder banks and 18 shelters for livestock to be set up in Mysuru division

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju on Tuesday said there was no scarcity of fodder for livestock in the drought-affected districts of Mysuru division and fodder stocks will last for the next 16 weeks.

Barring Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the six remaining districts in the division have been declared drought-affected. An action plan has been sent to the Union government seeking a grant of Rs. 25 crore, he said. Speaking to presspersons after chairing a meeting of officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to discuss about the steps taken in view of drought, the Minister said plans are afoot to open 38 fodder banks and 18 goshalas (shelter for livestock) in the division.

Mr. Manju said a super speciality veterinary hospital has been sanctioned to Mysuru and Rs. 3.40 crore will be spent on the project. The hospital construction work is expected to start soon, he added.

No reports of bird flu

Mr. Manju said there have been no reports of bird flu in the State. An alert had been sounded by the department and the situation is being closely watched by the authorities, he said.

Surveillance has been intensified at the Mysuru Zoo, Kukkaharalli Lake, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and Karanji Lake and the authorities had been asked to report on the unnatural death of birds immediately to the department, he said. Kukkarahalli and Karanji lakes attract a lot of migratory birds during breeding season because of their ideal setting. Karanji Lake has a nature park, which is home to one of the largest walk-through aviaries, having different species of birds. Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is a prominent tourist destination where a wide variety of birds make the sanctuary their home and roost on the trees that abut the river.

Transport of

ducks stopped

The Minister said transport of ducks to the State from other States has been stopped and the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have been asked to take steps in this direction.

He also said there have been no reports on the spread of brucellosis disease to the livestock and the department staff and dairies in the State.