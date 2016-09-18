National » Karnataka

Bengaluru, September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 06:29 IST

No evidence to corroborate Ganapathy’s charges: CID

His last interview cannot be considered dying declaration: official

The B Report (closure report) submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the Additional JMFC Court, Madikeri, on the alleged suicide of Dy.SP M.K. Ganapthy says there is no evidence to corroborate the allegations made by him in the last television interview he gave hours before he was found hanging, the CID officials said.

“There are Supreme Court orders that even a dying declaration has to be corroborated with hard evidence for conviction. No such evidence was found. Moreover, the interview cannot be considered a dying declaration as there was no immediate correlation established to his death,” said a senior CID official.

‘Dying declaration’

However, the CID’s move of not considering the interview as a dying declaration has come under severe criticism from legal experts. “Technically and legally, the interview is beyond doubt a dying declaration,” asserted senior legal expert C.H. Hanumantharaya.

CID has recorded the statements of over 75 people, including former Home Minister K.J. George, IGP Pronab Mohanty, and ADGP A.M. Prasad. “It is true that a departmental probe was conducted against Ganapathy and he was suspended for three months in 2008 when A.M. Prasad was the zonal IGP. But that was six years before his death and at no time since then the two worked together,” the CID report said of Mr. Prasad.

Interestingly, about Mr. George and Mr. Mohanty, the CID report has pointed out instances where decisions by the two “helped” the deceased. “Ganapathy never worked directly under Mr. Mohanty during their respective tenures in the city and when Mr. Mohanty was IGP, Lokayukta Police, he gave vigilance clearance for the promotion of Ganapathy, just three months before the officer ended his life. In another instance, Mr. George moved a Cabinet note denying permission to prosecute police officers in the 2012 civil court violence. Ganapathy was one of the officers against whom CBI had sought permission for prosecution for their role in the violence,” a senior CID official said.

Doctor statement

The CID report also has statements of doctors, who reportedly treated Ganapathy for depression.

“Ganapathy was taking treatment for depression from M.S. Ramaiah Hospital under the pseudonym of Manjunath. He was suffering from depression for over two years,” the report submitted to the court states and has medical records and statements by doctors identifying Ganapathy as Manjunath.

More In: Karnataka | National
