The Karnataka Exhibition Authority is considering a proposal to exempt water bottles from the plastic ban imposed on Dasara exhibition. A KEA official told The Hindu that the KEA has already decided to ban plastic on the Dasara exhibition premises. However, in view of the likely difficulty it would cause to visitors if they are asked to leave behind their drinking water, brought in plastic bottles, the KEA is likely to exempt water bottles from the ban.

However, all other forms of plastic has been banned on the premises.