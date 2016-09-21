Shashikantha Karinka, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), Nitte, has been invited to be a guest speaker at a conference on ‘Green Drive - Competences and Skills for the Engineers of Tomorrow’s Green Vehicles’ at University of Antwerp, Belgium.

A press release issued by the NMAMIT here on Tuesday said that the conference was being organised by a consortium of four European universities. These are the University of Antwerp in Belgium, Université of Deusto in Spain, Université of Bordeaux in France and Loughborough University in the U.K.

The consortium and the conference will be held at University of Antwerp, Belgium, from September 21 to 23.

Dr. Karinka will be attending the consortium and be a speaker in the session ‘Asian Region - Challenges on industry and education in developing countries’ with reference to India.

NMAMIT is the associated academic partner of the University of Antwerp along with Warsaw University, Poland, California Polytechnic State University, United States of America, and University of Applied Sciences, TH Köln, Germany.