The Justice K.S. Hegde Institute of Management will be organising the ‘Nitte HR Conclave 2016’ on the contemporary theme ‘Managing Human Capital in a Dynamic Business Environment’ at Nitte in Udupi district.

The conclave will be held on November 4 and 5.

Changing scenario

A press release issued here stated that the objective of the conclave was to understand the issues and challenges of managing human capital in the changing business scenario. The conclave would also to provide a platform to Human Resource (HR) professionals, academicians, students and researchers to interact and share their ideas and innovative practices in delivering strategies for human capital in the dynamic business enterprises.

Many Chief Executive Officers and HR heads of various companies and academicians will be participating in the conclave. These experts will deliberate on the main theme of the conclave during the different sessions of the conclave, the release stated.