A nine-year-old boy was assaulted by a person while travelling in Mysore Talaguppa Express train with his cousin on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, when boy’s relatives spoke to the media. The victim, who suffered serious injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Manipal.

The victim, a resident of Hassan, was on the way to his aunt’s place in Shivamogga with his 16-year-old cousin on Sunday. As the train reached Ballekere station, a person allegedly took him into a toilet in the train and started beating him severely.

Cry for help

The attacker fled when the boy’s cousin saw him being beaten up and cried for help. With the help of co-passengers, the injured was taken to a hospital in Shivamogga and later shifted to Manipal.

Arsikere Railway Police registered a complaint on Monday, based on the statements by the victim’s cousin and mother.

The police said that an attempt to murder case has been registered. They have not yet taken the boy’s statement as he is under treatment. However, both the cousin and the boy’s mother have named Anand, a resident of Hassan, as the accused.

The mother, who lost her husband a few years ago, reportedly told the police that Anand had been following her for many days and forcing her to marry him. Anand had also threatened to murder her son if she did not agree to marry him. The accused is absconding.