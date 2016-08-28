The State government effected the transfer of nine IAS officers on Saturday, including appointment of Darpan Jain as Chief Executive Officer of Centre for e-Governance and Ex-officio Additional Secretary to government.

Mr. Jain will also hold concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner of Directorate of Urban Land Transport, relieving V. Manjula of the responsibility.

C. Shikha has been appointed Director of Department of PU Education and Ex-officio Joint Secretary to government. Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Commissioner Manjunath Naik has been posted as Excise Commissioner.

Health and Family Welfare & Ayush Services Commissioner P.S. Vastrad has been promoted to officiate in the Super time Scale and posted as Secretary, Department of Cooperation.

Principal Secretary, Public Works, Ports & Inland Water Transport M. Lakshminarayana has been posted as Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations.

Principal Secretary, Kannada & Culture, Information & Public Relations, S.R. Umashankar has been posted as Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. He will also hold the concurrent charge of post of Principal Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department.

The transfer order of M.V. Savithri as Managing Director of Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (KSSIDC) has been cancelled and she will continue as Commissioner for Social Welfare Department. Hemaji Nayak has been appointed managing director of KSSIDC.

Rural Development Commissioner Vipul Bansal has been given the current charge of the post of Commissioner for Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.