Stay order on extraction to continuetill that date

The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), Chennai, has posted the case of the sand extraction in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Udupi district, to November 9.

Ranjan Shetty, advocate for the applicants, Udaya Suvarna and others from Baikady and Kukkude villages in Udupi district, told The Hindu over the telephone said that counsel for the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests sought two days time to present its side before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal then adjourned the case till November 9. With the result, the stay order on sand extraction in CRZ areas of Udupi district will continue till November 9, he said.

Mr. Suvarna and a few other residents of Baikady and Kukkude villages near Brahmavar in Udupi taluk had approached the NGT four months ago, stating that sand was being extracted flouting all norms and environmental laws in the last few years.

The NGT had, on May 17, 2016, issued an order staying the issuance of sand mining permit/extraction of sand from the rivers of Udupi district.